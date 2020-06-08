The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), says a decision on whether or not dancehall artistes Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale will be readmitted into the awards scheme is yet to be taken.

The two artistes were banned indefinitely and stripped off all previous awards following a brawl between them at the 20th anniversary of the VGMAs in 2019 which saw Stonebwoy pulling out a handgun.

Charterhouse CEO, Theresa Ayoade during the Arts Edition of the Beyond the Lockdown programme on JoyNews said “we haven’t had an internal conversation around that yet.”

Charterhouse CEO, Theresa Ayoade

She said the company’s focus has been on how to bring back the events it organises as the Covid-19 restrictions have meant that regular occasions have been postponed.

But with the easing of restriction put in place to curb the spread of the virus, Mrs Ayoade said the VGMAs should return in August.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy at joint press conference organised in Accra

She, however, added that “when we are ready to make full announcement on the VGMAs, we will come up with a full statement on everything.”

Stonebwoy, who was also on the show, said the ban has not affected him in any way.

His main concern, he added has been to get the issue, which is now in court finalised.

He sees his absence from the VGMAs has been a blessing for others.

“Some artistes have come to say it was a blessing in disguise for them because some of us are not on the wards with them because that is the only way they can prosper.

“So it gives me joy to be a blessing to people though it was supposed to bring me down,” he said.

The artiste, however, said he still has a lot of respect for Mrs Ayoade and Charterhouse and will leave them to decide on his return to the show.