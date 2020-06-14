Award-winning Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, is reconsidering partaking in Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to him, he will only consider being part of the awards if the scheme changes the setup and researches more on artistes for free and fair awards.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A to Z, he said the VGMA lacks transparency and accountability, and a change in rules and regulations could bring him back on board.

“I love to promote everything Ghana so I will consider coming back to VGMA if only the setup becomes transparent. People on the Board see me a certain way and they have to change that mentality first. They don’t even come for my shows,” he said.

” VGMA should emulate Billboard. A whole Billboard did research and identified me as the big artiste so why can’t they do the same. I believe works speak for themselves so if after all this you give my award to my younger brother, everyone will know there is cheating,” he said.

Meanwhile, the VGMA board has announced a decision on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s return was yet to be taken following their banter last year.

This year’s event is set to take place in August.



