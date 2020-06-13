Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, has featured his daughter in a new comedy skit.

The girl asked the father why he ate his food so fast early in the morning.

But Mr Manu was not happy with the question and ordered the girl to be quiet and not ask further questions.

However, the daughter would not budge and asked again if the father happened to have urinated in bed.

According to her, people who eat more and fast early in the morning are known to have wet their beds at night. The actor further asked the girl to pack the bowls away and leave his presence.

Some of his fans have commented on the video with the majority of them using laughter emojis.