Kumawood comic actor, Kwaku Manu, has gifted his younger brother, Fila Man a car to appreciate his immense support in his life.

The Hyundai car, he revealed, is a small token for his brother who has been with him through thick and thin, hence deserves to be ‘spoilt’ a little.

To show authenticity of the gift Mr Manu revealed the documents of the car which prove that indeed it has been registered in his brother’s name.

Fila Man, excited about the gift, expressed gratitude to his brother as he showered him with praises.

“The Greatest Gift you Can Give Someone Is Your Time, Your Attention, Your Love, Your Concern.❤🙏🏽 And My Brother @kwakumanubob Have it all… May The Lord Continue to Bless You More And More,” he posted on Instagram.