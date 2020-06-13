Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but Juventus sealed their place in the final of the Coppa Italia by virtue of the away-goal rule after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan, as Italian football returns after a 95-day absence.

Ronaldo – whose last-minute penalty earned Juventus a 1-1 draw in the first-leg – struck the post with a controversial spot-kick after the referee, helped by the use of VAR, adjudged Andrea Conti deliberately handled inside the box.

A reprieve for Milan, but less than a minute later the visitors were a man down when Ante Rebic was given a straight red for a high and dangerous challenge on Danilo.

Although Juventus dominated proceedings, it was Milan that needed a goal to meet either Napoli or Inter in next week’s final.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Simon Kjaer threatened with a header apiece after the restart, but Stefano Pioli’s men lacked the cutting edge to really trouble the hosts.

So, the Rossoneri’s nine-year wait for a trophy continues, as Juventus comfortably claim their place in another Coppa Italia showpiece and the Old Lady will be confident of winning the competition when they appear in Wednesday’s final for a record 19th time. They will face Inter Milan or Napoli.