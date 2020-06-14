Dancehall act, Shatta Wale, has made his choice in the upcoming December 7, 2020 elections and has urged Ghanaians to tow his line.

In a brief discussion on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Shatta Wale publicly disclosed he is going all out for incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo.

His reason is that the leader has done extremely well in his almost four years in office and deserves another term to serve Ghana.

Shatta Wale and President Akufo-Addo hugging in their meeting at flagstaff house

“Everything should be left to fans, like elections- the way I’m going with Akufo-Addo, I’m so cool. Of course, the man has done a whole lot of nice things. I have not voted before but he has done great things that I think Ghanaians should consider him to run his four years term again, “Shatta Wale proclaimed.

Making reference to COVID-19, Shatta Wale justified President Akufo-Addo had worked impressively in managing the virus because of the love and care he has for his citizens.

“Trust me, I’ll tell you the thing because check this corona; he made sure that the health department is working so hard for us not to even get numbers of COVID-19 in our system.

Shatta Wale meets Afufo-Addo at Flagstaff House

“Even when he comes for the speech you see he is stressed, he cares so much about us the citizens. I’m not saying he is the best president but this COVID has made me see him so caring and has a plan for Ghana,” he said.

His affirmation, he cautioned, does not make him a New Patriotic Party stalwart as everyone is aware he loves John Dramani Mahama though he believes leaders should be given the opportunity to complete their two terms.

Shatta Wale performed during one of the NDC’s rallies with his famous ‘Mahama Paper’ track and his sudden u-turn, to him, is a sign he is not a coward.