Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charterhouse, Theresa Ayoade, has revealed that the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) will take place in August.

According to her, the decision comes after the President eased some of the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

She said on Beyond the Lockdown on Joy News that her team is re-strategising to bring the best of entertainment to viewers in August regardless of the problems they may face.

“The challenges of putting together logistics and not being sure of expected revenue is a real issue. In normal times, we will have been able to sell up to 4,000 tickets in VGMA-related events, but it is not so now,” Mrs Ayoade told Emefa Apawu, host of the show.

She explained that, as organisers, Charterhouse is looking into utilising the digital space as well as new guidelines for events put forth by the Tourism Ministry.

Unlike the 3Music Awards, the 2020 VGMA will have a live audience but with the needed social distancing and health protocols, she said.

Mrs Ayoade explained that the live audience is the essence of the award show, hence, the need to follow through with the Tourism Ministry’s guidelines.

Preparations have gone into making sure that Ghanaian artistes in other countries and audiences, who cannot come to the show, can join virtually, she added.

Mrs Ayoade stated that she is confident that her team, by August, can put together a spectacular show for their audience.

“It may not be exactly as it used to be in the past but obviously, with what is happening now, it’s going to be a downscale version,” she said.