Musician Lamisi has disclosed that she was hoping to be nominated for only one category in the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The artiste said that she, however, got nominations in three categories instead – Record of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

In an interview with Joy Prime’s Ibrahim Ben-Bako, the ‘Munafiki’ crooner said that this was her first time filing for nominations and she was taken by surprise.

This means everything to me; it’s an inspiration! This is my first time filling and to be nominated it means I am doing a good thing, she told

Lamisi said that she was holy hoping to score a nomination for the Traditional Artiste of the Year.

According to her, to land the nominations she did proves the point that not all artiste have to toe the same line when it comes to genres of music.

You can still be in your lane and be recognised. You might not be all over but I was pleasantly surprised, Lamisi added.

