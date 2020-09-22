Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner, has finally broken his silence after being trolled for using the word ‘amazing’ 27 times at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Mr Gardiner, who happened to co-host the red carpet for Day 2 of the event at the Grand Dome in Accra, did an excellent job.

Like any other red carpet event where hosts dwell on adjectives to praise patrons, he took interest in the word ‘amazing’, an adjective which ran throughout his interactions which netizens.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on his Atuu show, he admitted he goofed on the night.

“Assessing myself on that night, I admit I goofed on camera and overused the word amazing but my interaction with the people was on point,” he said.

However, he dismissed reports he used the word 27 times, adding the viral video was edited.

“The red carpet was about 1 hour 30 minutes and the video compilation was just one minute so what was I saying during the entire period?” he quizzed.

In an attempt to prove his grammatical prowess, he went on to give synonyms of amazing including outstanding and astonishing among others.