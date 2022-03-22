Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has reacted to dancehall musician Ras Kuuku’s statement that he doesn’t deserve to be in the Artiste of the Year category in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

According to him, he believes all the musicians who made it to the list are potential winners, hence there is no need for him to be worried about critics.

Joe Mettle added that, even if he is substituted with another nominee, the brouhaha wouldn’t be cancelled.

One thing he noted was that he didn’t file for the nomination but his manager did it on his behalf.

There is a a criteria they used… so if the organisers think you fit that’s what makes them nominate you. There are lots of things that happen at the background and the fact that they are not out there doesn’t mean they not happening. There is music and there is work and I think I haven’t been posting most of my works here.

Anyone in the category can win. Don’t underestimate anyone. People have those they are rooting for so I can win and anyone else can too.

When he was asked what his reaction was after chancing on Ras Kuuku’s statement, Joe Mettle said he laughed.

When I saw it I laughed. If he was also nominated they would do the same thing. No matter who happens to be there… there are times that people don’t deserve to be in a category every year. I dont think this is new in terms of how people feel.

Additionally, the Bo Noo Ni hitmaker said he has grown a tough skin for negative critics, hence critics against his Artiste of the Year nomination don’t get to him.

I guess it comes with the work. Everyone will not be happy with you. Whether you win or lose, people will have their issues. if you are worried about people, it can take too much energy out of you so life goes on.

Watch the video below: