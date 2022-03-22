Head of Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo, has proposed the dismissal of ‘alcoholic public sector workers’ because their productivity is negligible.

According to him, they do not contribute to the country’s development yet, they are being accounted for on payroll.

Mr Boafo’s case is not against occasional drinkers, but drunkards who cannot work effectively and their absence at work would not reduce productivity.

He proposed the government should dismiss such workers to create space for healthier and more productive workers to help improve production rate in the country.

Workers with severe health conditions were also not spared in the interview he had with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Adom FM’s Burning Issues.

“I think the public sector is too huge for me I am the head of public sector, there are a lot of workers who do not work but they are on pay roll. Workers who drink alcohol and those with health conditions are not supposed to be on pay roll, they don’t make any impact.

“I don’t think such workers would still be at post if they are in private sector, they would have been sacked by now”.

The President of the Drunkards Association of Ghana, Moses Onya, popularly known as Dry Bone, supported Mr Thomas Kusi Boafo’s suggestion.

He indicated that though some youth seek comfort in alcoholism due to hardship, they must consume responsibly.

He opposes the act of taking alcohol during work hours and for that matter urged the government to sack such workers.

“I support his proposal, so many people drink alcohol as a result of hardship but abusing it is what we are not in support off. Although some people take alcohol to boost their energy towards work if you take so much of it, you won’t be able to work as expected,” he added.