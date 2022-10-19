The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) says it is worried about President Nana Akufo-Addo’s dismissal of the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

According to NAGRAT, the development is disappointing.

The President of the Association, Angel Carbonu, in a media interview on Tuesday, said it also has left his members overwhelmingly disappointed.

“This is very disappointing. We are surprised because we had someone who was able to build a very positive relationship and rapport with the union,” Mr Carbonu said.

Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa

Prof Opoku-Amankwa was dismissed in a letter from the Presidency, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

The letter from the Presidency

According to the said letter, his skills are no longer required at the GES.

“The Ministry of Education has informed this Office that the exigencies that required your skills and expertise as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service do not exist any longer,” the letter explained.

The President wished him well in his future endeavors.

“The President thanks you for your service to the nation and wishes you the very best in your future endeavours,” the letter added.