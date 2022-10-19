North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has built and commissioned a surgical block in honour of late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

The newly-constructed facility located at the St Anne’s Polyclinic at Tagadzi, Dorfor in North Tongu was opened in a colourful ceremony on Tuesday.

The construction was sponsored by MANOS UNIDAS of Spain and fully equipped and furnished by the former Deputy Education Minister.

The honour done to the late President, according to Mr Ablakwa, is in recognition of his contribution to Ghana’s development.

“We did it for the people we serve and we did it for the indomitable Asomdwehene, Prof John Evans Atta Mills. John Evans Atta Mills Surgical Block, duly commissioned and now open to save lives,” the lawmaker stated as he shared photos from the ceremony.

The ceremony was graced by traditional authorities in the area and constituents with the 2020 National Democratic Congress running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the Special Guest of honour.