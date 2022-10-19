The Asokore Mampong District Court has remanded for two weeks in police custody two persons who allegedly shot two fire officers at Offinso in the Ashanti region.

This was after they appeared before the court on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The suspects; Banda Johnson and William Owusu have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.

The two officers, who were on official duties on Monday, October 17, 2022, were shot following an altercation with the suspects.

The suspects, who were driving a Land Rover, are said to have confronted the officers who questioned them about an alleged careless driving.

One of the officers sustained a gunshot wound in the leg and the other in his thigh.

One of them has since been treated and discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital while the other is still on admission.