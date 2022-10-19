The drama in Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s family is not stopping soon as new accusations have been thrown against him by ex-husband of his second wife.

Mr Obasi, ex-husband of Jusy Austin Edochie has alleged that she is preventing him from having access to their children after he raised concerns over her unhealthy relationship with the actor, which led to their divorce.

Mr Obasi, who was married to Judy after she gave birth to their first child at 19 years, said he enrolled her into university, where she met Yul Edochie on a film set.

According to him, since that time in 2012, she had been having an affair with Yul despite both of them being married.

He added that he reported the matter to their family heads, but nothing was done since he failed to provide evidence.

But, as the two have made their affair open after welcoming their son, Mr Obasi has decided to say it all.

He indicated he is unperturbed about their marriage, but he pleads not to be denied his right of fatherhood.