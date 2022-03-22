A former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has stated grassroots organisation is important to National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) request to recapture power in 2024.

According to him, without addressing the concerns of the branch and constituency executives, the party cannot properly reorganise its machinery and effectively restrategise.

The former Bank of Ghana Governor made these remarks while addressing party grassroots at some branches and constituencies in the Ashanti Region over the weekend during an official party outreach programme.

The outreach programme forms part of the NDC’s reorganisation efforts ahead of the 2024 general election.