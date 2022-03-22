Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, will be available for the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria after testing negative for Covid-19.

The 29-year-old missed out on Crystal Palace’s FA Cup heavy win over Everton after contracting the virus.

However, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henery Asante Twum, has confirmed that the former Swansea City forward is Covid-19 free and will team up with the rest of the players this week ahead of the game on Friday.

“Jordan Ayew has tested negative for Covid and will join the team later this week in Kumasi ahead of the Nigeria game,” Asante Twum told 3Sports.

The Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi where they will be intensifying the training ahead of the game at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25.

The second leg game has been scheduled to take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The winner of the two legs will progress to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.