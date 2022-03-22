Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has bemoaned the current state of the Ghanaian economy and its related challenges it poses to the citizens.

According to him, the current economic crisis will continue till the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is voted out of power.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart said it’s only the NDC that is capable of restoring the health of the economy.

“The suffering will persist until they’re booted out for the NDC that is more responsive to the needs of the people, prudent in the use of public resources and that will stay away from the ostentation that has plagued government under this administration,” he said on Citi FM.

He described the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government as incompetent, which he said has led the country into economic crisis.

“This crisis has been going on for months un-end, and yet they have done nothing about it. It has gotten worse so when you hear that they have gone into meetings to think through measures to get us out, one can only laugh because it is this same group of people who have led us into this mess,” he stated.

“I don’t think that anybody has lost track of what exactly needs to be done. This is a very intransigent government that does not respect the views of people outside of it. They are hopelessly incompetent yet they do not want to take onboard advice that is necessary to get us out of this mess,” he added.

Mr. Ofosu-Kwakye called on government to be up and doing with a listening ear of the opinions from the good people Ghana.