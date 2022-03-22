One person has been injured in a stampede at the National Identification Authority (NIA) headquarters in Accra over the Ghana Card registration.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday morning with the victim rushed to the hospital.

The Corporate Affairs Officer, Henry Myers-Aboagye, who confirmed the incident said it occurred at the entrance when the gates were opened for operations.

“I don’t have the details, but I was told that there was a stampede at the gate as the gates were opened.

“We have appealed to the public that when they get to the gate, they should just join the queue. But they will not listen, and sometimes it is just difficult. We got the police in to help, but sometimes it is just overwhelming,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

Customers of telecommunication companies have been directed to synchronise their details with the National Identification database.



The process includes visiting outlets of the respective operators which have resulted in winding queues though the March 31, 2022, deadline is fast approaching.



Though NIA says it has issued cards to about 15 million Ghanaians, a lot of citizens are still struggling to either register for a new card, misplaced cards or collection.



This has generated conversation about the waste of productive hours and raised questions about the flexibility of the exercise.