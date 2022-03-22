The Nigerian government says fully vaccinated travellers coming into the country will no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR Covid-19 test.

This is the first major reversal to the public health safety protocols since Nigeria started seeing a decline in the number of infections.

The chairman of the Presidential Covid Response Team, Boss Mustapha, said in the capital Abuja on Monday that the change would come into effect from 4 April.

He explained that passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are still expected to take a Covid test 48 hours before departure, or do one on the second and seventh day on arrival.

He said that fully vaccinated passengers will no longer be charged for rapid antigen tests at the airport.

So far, 255,103 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Nigeria including 3,142 people who have died of related infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

MORE: