British-based Ghanaian editor of the famous Vogue Magazine, Edward Enninful, has finally tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend, Alec Maxwell.



It was a double celebration for the couple as the plush wedding ceremony, took place on Edward’s 50th birthday, according to a dailymail.co.uk report.



The two were joined by friends including Naomi Campbell, Diane von Furstenberg, Victoria Beckham, Rihanna, Kate Moss among others.

In a long post to celebrate his partner and also thank patrons for gracing the occasion, Edward Enninful took to Instagram on March 16, 2022, and wrote, “I was lucky enough to experience the great personal joy I’ve ever known. I got married to my long term partner, Alec Maxwell.”



Some guests also shared interesting moments of the “fairy-tale” wedding which took place on social media.



