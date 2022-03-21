Ghanaian Reggae and dancehall artiste, Kojo Kurankye, popularly known as Ras Kuuku, in the showbiz industry, has announced eligible winners for the Artiste of the Year category of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to him, Black Sherif and Kidi are the best fit for the Artiste of the Year award.

“Let me tell you, this year, the Artiste of the Year is between Blacko and Kidi and that is a fact,” he said.

Clarifying his reason for proposing the two artistes on Adom TV’s Badwam Ahosepe, he stated that the two musicians have worked hard, hence deserve to be Artiste of the Year.

“When we are talking about musicians who have worked all the musicians should agree to it that these two brothers of ours have really worked hard so let’s cheer them,” Ras Kuuku noted.

Ras Kuuku also lamented his dissatisfaction towards the absence of some artistes eligible for other categories.

“Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is for all of us but sometimes we need to speak out when something is going wrong,” he said.

“I don’t understand why I didn’t see Blacko’s name in the Most Popular Song category and Fameye in the Artiste of the Year category, that’s what pains me most,” he added.

He added that “when we talk about a song that was a hit in Ghana in the year 2021, which song surpasses Blacko’s Second Sermon and when it comes to Artistes who have worked hard, who can be compared to Fameye so why is Fameye not in the list?”