Ghana coach, Otto Addo, is anticipating a tough game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff games this month.

The Blacks Stars have been paired with their rivals to battle it out for a place in the Mundial scheduled to be hosted later this year in Qatar.

Ghana will welcome the Super Eagles to the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg tie on March 25 before they travel to the Abiola National Stadium for the reverse game on March 29.

Ahead of the first leg game this weekend, Addo, who replaced Milovan Rajevac on an interim basis said he expects the Black Stars to make a return to the World Cup this year but said it will be a tough game against Nigeria.

“We are only a few days away from playing our crucial match against our rivals, Nigeria,” he said.

“We all expect Ghana to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022, but that won’t be easy as we need to do our best to make it to this tournament,” he added.

The Black Stars, after a disastrous campaign in Cameroon during the 2021 AFCON, will be hoping to make amend by beating the Super Eagles to book a place in the global showpiece after missing out in the last edition in Russia.

Meanwhile, the squad for the games is yet to be made public by the technical team of the Black Stars.

The playing body together with technical will fly to Kumasi on Tuesday evening where they will officially open camp.