A 59-year-old woman was publicly caned for having sex with a boy in Uganda.

The woman, identified as Ms Kedesi Katsigaire, a resident of Nyambirizi Village, had previously been accused of being a sexual predator.

Ms Katsigaire was reportedly caught red-handed by residents having sex with the boy.

Women in the area have for some time suspected Ms Katsigaire of sexually abusing their children.

“We would not mind if Ms Katsigaire was practicing her dubious behaviour with old men. But when you look at the [age] gap between the two, it’s abnormal,” said Ms Jacenta Kamashengyero, a social worker at Bwera Parish.

“We had to come in because it was degrading our dignity as women. When we entered the suspects’ house, we found the two in bed naked and they started to ask for forgiveness…we decided to take them to the parish headquarters where we found the whole community gathered,” she added.

The village council, headed by the chairperson, Mr Nathan Bigirwa, gave the boy a stern warning and four strokes of the cane. The council also ordered a punishment of 10 strokes of the cane for Ms Katsigaire.

“When we arrested the two, we looked at all options. Communal work and caning. Ms Katsigaire chose caning and we decided to give her 10 strokes of the cane as a warning to other [older] women,” Mr Bigirwa said.

The Kyeizoba Sub-County chairperson, Mr Victor Taremwa, said he was briefed by councillors about the incident. He defended the punishments meted out, saying it was needed to instill dignity and good behaviour in our people.

The Bushenyi District probation and welfare officer, Ms Faith Amanya Batega, said it “is a social responsibility for us all” to address issues around “violence against children and adolescents.”

The same message was echoed by the Bushenyi District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Willy Bataringaya.

“When you look at the matter, it’s more of a moral than legal one…people should not however take laws into their own hands. Ms Katsigaire has reportedly since disappeared from the village following her public discipline.”