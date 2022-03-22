Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has slammed the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for the stampede at the National Identification (NIA) offices.

He blamed Madam Owusu-Ekuful for failing to announce the extension of the deadline on time, causing the queuing at the offices, which led to the stampede.

One person was injured and received treatment at the hospital.

He noted that the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Ministry were fully aware that the 31st March deadline directive was untenable.

Mr George said it makes absolutely no sense; technically and logically, to scare Ghanaians of deactivating sim cards when only less than eight of 40million active sim cards have been registered.

“Are they going to deactivate 32 million sim cards?” he quizzed, while chiding the NIA and Ministry for not taking proactive measures to make the announcement since they were willing to make that move.