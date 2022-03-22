A circuit court in Cape Coast has sentenced Samuel Mensah, a 32-year-old man who stole a metal slab on the valve chambers belonging to the Ghana Water Company.

The court convicted him for stealing and sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

Speaking after the judgment of the court, communications manager of the Ghana Water Company for Western and Central Regions, Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, called on residents where their installations are to help protect such installations to avert challenges with water supply.

ALSO READ: