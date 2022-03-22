Special Prosecutor Kissi Adjabeng says his office is determined to crack down on corruption through prosecutions and asset recoveries.

A new corruption league table set to be published later in the year is expected to enable his office to document corruption and name and shame peddlers of corruption.

State institutions will be ranked with the most corrupt named, he stated on Tuesday.

“We recognise various corruption rankings, scorings and surveys being carried out. However, it comes down to the nature of the information gathered and the use to which such information is put.

“In sum, we will be documenting corruption, measuring corruption, ascertaining the breeding of corruption, naming and shaming peddlers of corruption, examining the impact of anti-corruption initiatives and taking curative and remedial measures to crack down on corruption through prosecutions and asset recovery and management.

“It is time to move beyond the composite annual ranking of countries on a corruption drop list to own our local narrative and fashion and retool Our reformation by prodding our public sector into real and concrete action against corruption and corrupt practices,” Mr Adjabeng said.

The league table forms part of efforts by the OSP to identify the causes that advance corruption in the public sector to facilitate the prevention of corruption.

Deputy AG Alfred Tuah Yeboah, who launched the table, said his office will continue to work with the OSP to fight corruption.