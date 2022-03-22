The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has hinted at cutting out the Covid-19 test requirement at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) for persons who have been fully vaccinated.

This comes days after the Minority in Parliament called on government to ease the restrictions on land borders and make the test at the airport free for citizens.

In an interview with JoyNews, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, said a review that will soon be completed will grant exemption to individuals who are fully vaccinated.

“We have three layers; so we have people who have vaccinated, people who are carrying the PCR test and people who are testing at the airport. So all things being equal, there should be an incentive for fully vaccinated people.

“That is what we are talking about that those people are likely to be exempted when our figures keep on as low as it were. Our main focus is to enhance vaccination because vaccination gives us the best results that we need,” he said.