The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Zambia has charged and arrested the country’s former justice minister for allegedly being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

Given Lubinda appeared for questioning on Monday at the ACC offices in the capital, Lusaka, where he was formally arrested before being released on bail.

His lawyer, Jonas Zimba, confirmed Mr Lubinda had been charged for allegedly owning a house in Lusaka’s upmarket Kingsland City and having four different bank accounts.

On Tuesday, Mr Lubinda denied the charges at a press briefing, labelling his interrogation as hypocritical.

He also downplayed events, saying there was nothing new in the allegations as he had previously been summoned to answer similar charges.

He said he was happy the charges were proceeding to court so that he could prove his innocence.

Though Zambia’s new government is pursuing an anti-corruption drive after winning elections last year, it is yet to secure any major convictions.