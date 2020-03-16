Legendary actress, Adwoa Smart, has marked her 50th birthday with a grand party.

Known for her curvy-yet-diminutive nature, the actress who does not look anything her age, organised a party to celebrate her addition.

The celebrations, which took place in the United States of America, saw dignitaries frolicking her home to share in her joy.

READ ALSO

In a video sighted on Kofi TV, Adwoa Smart, together with fellow actor, Don Little smashed the dance floor to the rhythm of Diana Hamilton’s gospel song, Mo Ne Yo.

Born Belinda Naa Ode Oku, her golden jubilee celebration could not have been complete without the presence of friends and well-wishers who cheered on as her real age was announced.

Meanwhile, late last year, reports were that the actress celebrated her 54th birthday, a claim she has confidently debunked with her 50th birthday celebration.

Watch video of the party below:

Video Credit: Kofi TV