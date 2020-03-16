New Life Homeopathic Clinic has chalked another success in the homeopathy industry after emerging as the overall best Homeopathic clinic in Ghana.

The award came at the 3rd edition of West Africa Traditional and Alternative Medicals Awards held at Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa Accra on Saturday 14th March, 2020.

The award was organised by AfriMedia Galaxy in partnership with the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC).

The award is the third one received by New Life Homeopathic Clinic in just 7 months.

The hospital was recently adjudged the Most Technologically Advance Homeopathic Hospital in 2019 by the West African Health Care Excellence Award at the 2019 Ghana Business Standard Awards in July.

Prior to the above, the head doctor, Mark Agyei also grabbed the award for the Most Outstanding CEO [Chief Executive Officer] of the year in Alternative Medicine in August last year respectively.

Speaking to the media after receiving the plaque from Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Tina Mensah, the CEO, Mark Agyei expressed joy, particularly for beating the numerous homeopathic clinics and hospitals to emerge as the winner.

“Am very excited because it’s not easy for New Life to come this far; there are a lot of homeopathic facilities in the country so if I am able to lead New Life to conquer the whole nation, I will say am hard work is paying off at the moment”.

“Our aim is to be recognised worldwide but to become one of the best in the world means we need to double our steps to achieve our mission for establishing New Life Homeopathic Clinic,” he noted.

“Undoubtedly this award is going to motivate me and all the workers at New Life where everyone’s health care is our concern, which is to find solution to health challenges Ghanaians are facing,” Dr Agyei added.

About New Life Homeopathic Clinic

Clinic inaugurated its headquarters in December 2018 at Dansoman – King Solomon with ultra-modern facilities that will solve the challenges Ghanaians face in terms of health care. And also employing highly trained doctors and nurses and investing in ultra-modern equipment and laboratory services.

The facility specializes in using alternative medicine to cure different sicknesses, was recognized for its exceptional use of advanced technology and immense contribution to the healthcare sector in Ghana.

In a citation presented to the clinic, New Life Homeopathic Clinic which was received by the head doctor, Mark Agyei touted for its work; thus using technology for effective and alternative healthcare delivery in the country.

For over 8 years of establishing the clinic, it has grown to become one of Ghana’s leading healthcare centres providing effective and high-quality healthcare for patients.

New Life Homeopathic Clinic has also specialized in acute and chronic diseases like Stroke, Infertility, Prostate Disorders, High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Premature Ejaculation, and Erectile Dysfunctions.

The Clinic its ultra-modern building comprises of OPD, Consulting Rooms, Physiotherapy Unit, Laboratory, Scan, Conference Room, Lobby, Out Patients Wards for Male and Female.