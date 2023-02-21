Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charterhouse Multiple Concept Group, Theresa Ayoade, has made an interesting revelation about her return to Ghana about three decades ago.

Theresa, who had returned from London, opted to work as a sales girl at Adabraka, a suburb of Accra.

She made the revelation to Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, Wednesday, February 15. According to Theresa, her father experienced financial challenges, thus, could not continue paying her school fees, necessitating a move to Ghana with an intention of getting into employment.

“…I went to the UK to pursue my degree course in economics and my parents were sponsoring me at that time. But my father ran into a few financial challenges, which made it difficult for him to continue paying my fees or sponsoring me…I had to stop. My education was truncated…” she narrated.

Upon her return to Ghana, she realised most of her mates were pursuing further education in universities across the country. A conversation with a friend resulted in an opportunity to work as a sales girl in a shop at Adabraka, selling lighting fittings.

“I called up a friend…he said, oh I have a shop. You can come and sit in my shop. I said okay. It’s better than sitting at home… The shop was selling lighting fittings. So I was a sales girl at Adabraka and that’s how I started my career in Ghana,” she detailed.

A determined Theresa wanted more than staying just a sales girl at a shop. This led to finding bigger opportunities in media such as The Multimedia Group Limited, despite her original ambition of becoming a banker.

She rose through the corporate ladder with her background in sales and emerged the Sales and Marketing Manager at Luv FM located in Kumasi and was later promoted as the Promotions Manager at Joy FM two years after.

“I was the only girl in the sales team and when the opportunity came…., I was the one who was promoted to go to Luv FM as the Sales and Marketing Manager…I worked in Kumasi for about two years and I came back to Joy FM where I was promoted to Promotions Manager…,” she recounted.

She finally left Multimedia Group Limited, met her husband and joined forces together with him to form Charterhouse organisation in 2002.

Theresa Ayoade is currently the CEO of Charterhouse Multiple Concept Group noted for organizing the famous Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA), Night of Thousand Laughs, Miss Malaika and many big events in Ghana.