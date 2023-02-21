The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has refused to blame coach Seydou Zerbo for the club’s inconsistent performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors are struggling in the 2022/23 season despite sitting 3rd with 28 points.

According to Nana Yaw Amponsah, injuries have been the reason for their inconsistent performance in the domestic top-flight this season, adding that the Burkinabe coach sometimes struggles to raise a 20-man squad for a game.

READ ALSO

“Many times we do not consider other factors before criticizing. We have failed to consistently produce the same team hence playing a lot of players mid-shift leaving the coach to always improvise,” Mr Amponsah told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“Anytime we have a good result with the hope of keeping the consistency, we record injuries or suspensions.

“Sometimes I pity the coaches, we need to improve as a team but I pity the coaches because sometimes getting a 20-man squad is a problem.”

The Porcupine Warriors are without a win in their last two games and are currently seven points behind league leaders Aduana Stars on the Ghana Premier League table.

Asante Kotoko host Bechem United on match day 19 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their next game.