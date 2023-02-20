Ghana legend, Abedi Pele, has visited the bereaved family of Christian Atsu to mourn with them.

Atsu was trapped in a rubble following an earthquake that struck Turkey last week that has claimed over 46,000 lives.

After 12 days of intense search, the 31-year-old was confirmed dead by his club, Hatayspor and his agent after he was discovered on Saturday morning.

The mortal remains of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger arrived in the country on Sunday evening.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, government officials, and some members of the Atsu family, and Ghana Football Association officials were all at the Kotoka International Airport to receive the lifeless body.

However, on Monday, Abedi Pele, who is a legend of the country together with his family, visited the family of Atsu in Accra.

“We commiserate with the family of our late brother Christian Atsu. At the family house. Rest well, Christian!!,” the Champions League winner with Olympique Marseille tweeted.

We commiserates with the family of our late brother Christian Atsu❤️‍🩹. At the family house. Rest well Christian!! #Ayewfamily pic.twitter.com/18RVrb81c3 — Abedi Ayew pele (@AyewAbedi) February 20, 2023

Atsu is famously remembered for emerging as the best of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Equatorial Guinea.

He was also a member of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Atsu joined Hatayaspor in September of last year, and just hours before the natural disaster, he scored his first goal for the club on Sunday, February 5.