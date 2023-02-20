Management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it has taken note of a widely circulated incident in which a group of persons, including its officer are alleged to have been terrorising miners within the mining communities in the Ashanti Region.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Supt Michael Amoako-Atta, noted the officer has been identified and assisting with investigations.

The statement explained this was after his service identity card went viral on social media.

The Service said it will disassociate itself from the misconduct of the said officer if investigations prove that he was involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, GIS has assured the general public the said officer or any other person involved in the incident will not be spared if found guilty.

A total of 13 persons including four soldiers and the immigration officer were arrested at Konongo for allegedly engaging in unauthorized operations at Mantin in the Bosome-Freho District of the Ashanti Region.

They were arrested by National Security Operatives with the assistance of the Konongo Divisional Police Command on Friday with one Chinese national they had arrested in their company prior to being accosted.

The four soldiers have been identified as Warrant Officer (WO) Boateng, Corporal Otibu Dacosta, Private Bruce Afful and L. S Aso-may while the immigration officer was identified as Assistant Immi¬gration Control Officer Emmanuel Acheampong.