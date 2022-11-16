The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) clinic in collaboration with St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre on Monday organised a health talk on prostate cancer.

The sensitisation was for its officers from Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Tema and Greater Accra Region (GAR) Commands including Officers from the National Headquarters.

The Talk centred on the prevention, cure and symptoms of Prostate Cancer.

The Comptroller–General, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi in his opening remarks, described the talk as a very important and timely one as he has taken a keen interest in the recent statistics and reports of men affected by prostate cancer.

“It has come to my notice that, prostate cancer disease is rampantly taking the lives of some staff of GIS, especially during their old age.

“Prostate Cancer is currently recognized as the fifth most common cancer in men. Upon knowing all this, it’s my pleasure to bring this talk and screening on board to ensure the prostate health of my Officers is in order,” he said.

The resource person, a Urologist/Surgeon from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Maxwell Nyinah talk stated categorically that Prostate Cancer issues have become a major disease which is currently killing men between the ages of fifty and above if care is not taken.

He again mentioned that Prostrate Cancer is now the fifth most common in the cancer family which is very common in blacks in their old age and it occurs when cells in the prostate grow out of control; this happens when there are changes in the DNA of the prostate.

He added it is worth noting that, prostate cancer can remain symptomless in an individual for a long time until symptoms start to appear, by which time it could be too late for some patients.

He revealed that men with family history of prostate cancer stand a high risk of contracting the disease.

Dr Nyinah, again stated that some preventive measures for prostate cancer include taking in a balanced diet, having regular sex, minimizing the eating of fatty foods, excessive eating of red meat, and taking in more milk amongst others.

The Medical Practitioner at the GIS Clinic, Dr Prince Boateng advised that early detection is critical as prostate cancer is treatable.

Therefore, patients who become carriers of the disease should subsequently visit the hospital for regular checks in the early stages of the disease to reduce the risk of the disease getting out of hand.