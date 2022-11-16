A lawmaker representing a constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sobur Olayiwola Olawale, has died in Jos, Plateau State.

Olawale, popularly known as “Omititi” was said to have slumped and died after the presidential campaign flag-off of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

However, an APC chieftain, who craved anonymity, told Daily Trust that he was still with Olawale at the weekend.

“We met at the residence of Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon (GOS) on Sunday and exchanged pleasantries. He was looking very healthy. Without preempting the circumstance, this could be high blood pressure. Whatever could have led to his death, this is so shocking and sad,” he said.

In a statement, Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, described the death as a big blow.

“It is with deep sadness, sense of loss and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Hon. Abdulsobur Olayiwola Olawale (alias OMITITI) representing Mushin Constituency 02 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, who passed on today.

“Hon. Olawale was until his untimely demise the Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations, a second term lawmaker left us unexpectedly and threw the who House into mourning.

“This death really hit us below the belt. We will all miss him more than words can express. We urge you to join us in prayers for his family at this time. Thank you.”

Speaking with TheCable, a source in the Lagos Assembly confirmed the development, adding that it is not clear what could have caused the death of the lawmaker.

“It is true that he died, but you will understand that at this moment, I can’t put out a report to announce the death of a very good friend,” the source said.

He is survived by a wife and three children.