Actress turned media personality, Xandy Kamel, has opened up on circumstances that made her leave her job as an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).



Growing up as a child, Miss Kamel indicated she was not decisive on her future career and for different reasons, she desired to be many things among an air hostess and lawyer.



With no interest to work with any security agency, the uniform of the Immigration, however, served as an attraction for her to get enlisted.



Taking her turn on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 show with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe, the actress, however, indicated the rigorous training cut her dreams short.

Xandy Kamel’s days in the Immigration.



“I went through the process as any ordinary Ghanaian though my dad was a minister at the time but was not interested in any protocol or nepotism means.



“After about two weeks at the training camp, I called my dad that I can’t continue but he encouraged me to endure and graduate. So I successfully graduated and was posted to Volta Region then Kumasi,” she recounted.



Aside from the training, Miss Kamel indicated the salary at the time was not adequate as she still had to rely on her dad for basic needs.



“Despite being paid salaries, I still had to take money from my dad to pay rent and other bills while I used my salary for feeding,” she narrated.



The actress revealed what broke the camel’s back was the death of her father who was her financier.