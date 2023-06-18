The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has revealed that her outfit is ready to have a conversation with musician Shatta Wale and his team about his return to the award scheme.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, Theresa Ayoade, noted that following the lifting of the ban placed on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, the latter’s team responded to their call which led to a conversation on how they could work together for the growth of the industry.

However, Shatta Wale and his team have not made themselves available for any such conversations to be had despite their efforts to reach out, she said.

“We are open to a conversation…We want to be as inclusive as possible…We are happy to sit around the table and have a decent conversation, which is what we did with Stonebwoy’s team. We are happy to have a conversation but as decent as adults and mature people,” Mrs Ayoade told the host Aisha Ibrahim.

This comes after Shatta Wale was missing once again in this year’s VGMA despite the lifting of the 2019 ban placed on him and Stonebwy after a brawl ensued on the night.

But, despite their call for a truce, the Charterhouse CEO noted that as collaborators in the industry, they want to make sure their scheme is respected.

Mrs Ayoade explained that the scheme welcomes all opinions about the show and work to ensure it gets better, however, slandering and defaming the show is not appreciated adding it only destroys the work they put in so far.

“We just want to make sure that the scheme is respected. Whoever agrees to be part of the scheme, agrees to abide by the outcome of the scheme. Most importantly, just give it that respect because we give every musician the necessary respect. The industry must also give us that respect for what we do because we are collaborators in the industry,” she said on PM Express: Personality Profile.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale in an earlier interview on Hitz FM displaced his readiness to join the scheme should the organisers contact him.

“I feel because they are the ones organizing it, there should be a nice approach to me, ‘Shatta, we want to sit down with you and let you know we are ready with our nomination’ because I have a lot of things I’m doing with my music and business.”

Background

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banned indefinitely from participating in the VGMAs after an altercation between them marred the 2019 edition.

The ‘Activate’ hitmaker was on stage accepting the Reggae/Dancehall artiste award for the fifth time in a row when Shatta Wale attempted to move to the stage.

His reason for going was unknown especially since he moved with some members of the Shatta Movement. He had also been having beefs with Stonebwoy thus his action left people stunned.

A brawl later ensued and Stonebwoy brandished a gun. Shatta Wale later said that he was going to congratulate Stonebwoy.

Meanwhile, following the brawl, the former rivals were also stripped of the awards they won on the night and asked to return the plaques they had been given.

In 2021 the board has internally agreed to lift its ban on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy ahead of the 2021 edition of the show.

But the two did not submit any work that year. In 2022 Stoneboy did submit his work and won the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

In 2023, Stonebwoy won Afropop Song of the Year and Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year awards.