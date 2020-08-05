The Examination Officer of the Tamale Senior High School, Alex Narh, is asking for protection for his family following attempts by some students last night to attack him.

Mr Narh, who spoke to Joy News, said his only crime was not allowing the students to engage in any malpractice when writing their integrated science paper.

Some final year students, numbering about 100, on Tuesday, after their paper, mobilised to attack the exam officer for not allowing them to copy.

He said for the sake of his family he would wish they offer him protection until the exam is over because their lives are in danger.

