A staff of United Concerned Members (UNICOM), Hagan Awuku, has confessed to planting secret recorders in the Executive Office of Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO).

Mr Awuku said his intention was to monitor the 17 meetings held by the executives of GHAMRO in response to some alleged misappropriation of funds.

As a member of UNICOM GHAMRO, an anti-corruption pressure group within the organisation set up for accountability and transparency of executives, Mr Awuku defended he was entitled to record the dealings for evidence purposes.

“Let me tell you one secret, national president of Spinners Association gave me money to buy secret recorders to put in the office. That way every meeting that they had, all 17 meetings are in my possession,” he claimed.

He said the plan was hatched when the locks of the Executive Office of the embattled Chairman of GHAMRO Board, Carlos Sakyi, was broken in a bid to force him to vacate his office.

His suspicion of the intent of management, that took over his office made him go the extreme to eavesdrop on their meetings.

Mr Awuku added his invasion of privacy was a tit-for-tat move after his conversation was also recorded by one of the top executives.