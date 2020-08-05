Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, has hailed Jordan Ayew’s brilliant performances in the just ended Premier League season.

The 28-year-old finished the 2019/20 Premier League as top scorer for Crystal Palace with nine goals.

Jordan was crowned the Player of the Year and scooped the Goal of the year awards at Crystal Palace’s end of season awards.

Mr Okraku lauded the former Swansea City forward for his determination and has backed him to improve on his numbers next season.

“I think he [Jordan] reminds me [of] my active days at Dreams FC where we have this slogan Still Believe,” Mr Okraku told Max TV.

READ ALSO

“He is a very good example of that slogan. He has come from a difficult period. Heavily challenged to deliver at that top level.

“Despite the challenges, he has delivered. Thankfully he had a manager who believed in him and he has justified that.

“He has been phenomenal, scored some good goals. He is very calm by nature and I am extremely happy that he has been successful this year. He must keep his head up and shine again.

“He has another opportunity to shine. He will come back and do well.”

Ayew, during the season, broke Tony Yeboah’s long-standing record to become Ghana’s highest scorer in the Premier League.