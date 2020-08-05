Security agencies are investigating allegations that some teachers at Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School in the Ashanti region allegedly took money from students with a promise to help them in their final exam.

It comes as a three-member committee probes rioting by candidates who accused the headmaster of being too strict on them in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Ashanti Region Branch Controller of the West African Examinations Council, Divine Abgenyo, told Luv FM’s David Akuetteh that police and the Bureau of Investigations were looking into the allegations.

This comes after final year students of the School at Kumawu on Monday threatened to boycott the WASSCE after they accused their school authorities of being ‘too strict’ during the supervision of their first paper.

While demanding that the headmaster leaves the examination hall, they also alleged that Francis Awuah has been manhandling some students and teachers during the exam.

It took the intervention of both political and traditional authorities to restore calm and get the students to rescind their decision.

The confusion also caused the writing of the second part of the paper to delay.