Nominations for the third edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) has officially opened.



Women who have contributed immensely to the development of the society can be nominated by visiting www.askofproductions.com and follow the procedures or send their project portfolio and videos to ghwomenawards@gmail.com

The awards gala set for October would honour women involved in social change and have devoted their time to the welfare of humanity.

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the awards, urged the public to log on and nominate persons who have thrived in their

respective endeavours.

“Women who are doing their best during this turbulence need recognition and need to be celebrated. The fight against the deadly virus is still ongoing and by celebrating these women, we all join hands in battling the virus, and hopefully, we can defeat it,” she said.

Nominations are scheduled to end on August 20, 2020 with the official announcement of nominees set for September 1, 2020.

This year’s awards are sponsored by Tasty Tom, Twellium Industries, Ceejay Multimedia, Rwanda Air.