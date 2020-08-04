A person, who lives in the Eastern Region of Ghana, has confirmed he possesses both male and female reproductive organs, a rare medical condition named hermaphroditism.

In an interview on TV3 posted on the station’s Facebook handle, Mr Brown, as he calls himself, mentioned that he grew up being confused as to whether he was male or female and, as a child, attending to nature’s call in school was embarrassing as he possessed both organs.

“My parents named me Akua, but I felt I was more male than female and decided to rename myself Brown and stop wearing female dresses,” he said.

Watch video published by yen.com: