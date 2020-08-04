Andre Ayew has been nominated for the PFA Bristol Street Motors Championship Player of the Month Award for June and July.

The Ghana captain scored three goals following the resumption of the season in June, turning in a string of excellent displays as the Swans finished the campaign as one of the form sides in the division.

Andre, who is the vice-captain of Swansea City also contributed two assists to help Steve Cooper’s side get within a game of a Wembley final appearance.

Ayew is nominated alongside Wigan’s Nathan Byrne, Leeds midfielder Pablo Hernandez, Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock and his Bees team-mate Said Benrahma, as well as West Brom playmaker Matheus Pereira.

The 30 year old has been magnificent for the Swans scoring 18 goals in all competition.

He has however tipped to leave the club this summer after failing to qualify to play in the Premier League next season.