Latest internet sensation, AY Poyoo, says he has never had sexual intercourse with any woman in his life.

He made this assertion in an interview with presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, on her popular Delay Show.

According to him, he has lived with his parents almost all of his life, hence didn’t have time for relationships as he was focused on becoming a TV or radio star.

The urge to do music, he told Delay, brought him to Ghana’s capital Accra in 2015, where he lived with his mum until he kicked off his career.

When Delay asked if he had ever slept with a woman before, the young singer answered: No.

He said: I came to Accra in 2015. I schooled at GTTC and the course I read was electricals. I loved comedy and music so much but my mum wanted me to be a doctor.

In Accra I stayed with my mum and I have one sibling, a brother.

According to the musician, he pays less mind to critics who claim he has no future in the music industry.

The future is bright. I believe myself to the extent that I don’t believe what you are telling me is right. When you put something in your head, you should focus on it, he told Delay.