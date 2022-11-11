Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has asked her ardent followers to disregard rumors of her engaging in sexual immoralities as she reiterates she is still a virgin.

Following her latest ‘slaying for Christ’ and some actions people have described as ungodly, there has been wide speculations of a lover exposing her to the sins of the flesh from under the bedsheets.

But, Diana Asamoah has remarked that such naysayers are only trying to project their lifestyle onto her, adding that the even blood of Jesus cannot redeem the corrupt minds of such persons.

She went on to say that “she has not tasted anything sweet” other than the word of God which is always being manifested on her tongue and body.

The musician, who is in her forties, stated emphatically that she is a virgin but she has no plans of breaking her virginity or even tying the knot anytime soon.

She warned detractors not to associate her with anything immoral as she holds with pride her identity as a Minister of God.

