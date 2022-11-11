Cloudy conditions are expected over southern Ghana, with the chances of slight to moderate rains over the western coast.



Early morning mist and fog patches will form over hilly, forest, and mountainous areas. Slightly hazy conditions will prevail over the northern half, giving way to hot and sunny weather during the afternoon period.



Cases of thunderstorms and rains are expected over Ghana from late afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

Few areas within the southwest will experience rain this morning. Bright and sunny weather is expected across the country from mid morning into the afternoon. Late afternoon to evening rain is forecast for parts of the coastal and forest zones. pic.twitter.com/ODpSduUiob — Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) November 11, 2022





