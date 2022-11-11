Former Black Stars winger, Laryea Kingston, has revealed that he suffered depression after Milovan Rajevac dropped him from his squad for the 2010 World Cup.

Having missed out in 2006, Kingston was expected to make the squad under the Serbian trainer.

Before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Kingston was regarded as one of the best players and played in all the qualifying games.

However, the former Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak midfielder was left out of the Black Stars camp in France.

“Looking at the squad that we had, 23 players, there’s no way you can tell me that I could not have made that squad,” he said on Joy News’ Prime Take.

“My wife had to follow me wherever I go.”

Kingston was not named in the 2006 squad because he was suspended for the first two group games after receiving a red card at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations.